Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0789 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $75.95 million and $1.36 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00028746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,586.10 or 0.99860618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07957659 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,371,983.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

