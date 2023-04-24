Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.61. The stock had a trading volume of 403,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,425. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64. Oshkosh has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

