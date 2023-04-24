Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Holdings Raised by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of BATS CALF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.50. 1,000,337 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

