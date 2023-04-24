Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.85

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 94251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Panasonic from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Panasonic Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Panasonic had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.