Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,497,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,730,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

