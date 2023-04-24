Patrice Perche Sells 7,530 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25.

On Thursday, February 9th, Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,929,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

