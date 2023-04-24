Patrice Perche Sells 7,530 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25.
- On Thursday, February 9th, Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18.
Fortinet Trading Down 0.8 %
Fortinet stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,929,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
