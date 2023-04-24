Pax Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $966.36 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003629 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $966.36 million and $5.76 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

