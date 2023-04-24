PAX Gold (PAXG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $538.60 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,986.14 or 0.07192712 BTC on exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $538.60 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAXG is a digital asset that represents physical gold stored in a vault, each token representing one troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and issued by Paxos Trust Company, a regulated financial institution and custodian of the physical gold. PAXG is primarily used as a way for investors to invest in and hold gold in a digital form, and it can be traded on various exchanges. It can also be used as collateral for loans and other financial services within the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem, and Paxos Trust Company has developed institutional-grade APIs and solutions for businesses and developers who want to use PAXG and other Paxos assets in their applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

