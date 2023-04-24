Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $288.88

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $288.88 and last traded at $288.32, with a volume of 248815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $279.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4,771.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total value of $1,377,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,342 shares in the company, valued at $118,873,541.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total value of $1,377,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,342 shares in the company, valued at $118,873,541.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total value of $223,107.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,214.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,784,293 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,322,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,076,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $37,206,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

