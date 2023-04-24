Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $240.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $217.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $241.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.29.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

PXD opened at $223.73 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.