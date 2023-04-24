Piper Sandler Trims ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Target Price to $2.00

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAYGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

VRAY stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,984. The company has a market capitalization of $227.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.04. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $173,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in ViewRay by 3,537.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 443,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 431,390 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 742,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 1,036,445 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 14.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 55.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 28,583 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

