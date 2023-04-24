Prom (PROM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.30 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.00 or 0.00018123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $91.30 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.15021569 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $6,981,299.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

