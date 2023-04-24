Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

PPT stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 129,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,040. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael V. Salm sold 180,000 shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $635,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

