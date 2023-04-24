Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $62.79 Million Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,832 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.49% of MRC Global worth $62,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 30.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 29.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,434,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 327,506 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 367.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 382,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 300,440 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 88,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 4.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MRC opened at $9.40 on Monday. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $786.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.17.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $59,949.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

