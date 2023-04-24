Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,105,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231,166 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Terex worth $175,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 130.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 318.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TEX opened at $45.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $60.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. Terex’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.45.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

