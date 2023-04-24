Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221,812 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $79,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 164.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 87.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Belden Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $79.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $92.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.