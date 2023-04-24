Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 885,981 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,446,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 885,981 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $52,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,795,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,401 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,383,000 after acquiring an additional 607,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.