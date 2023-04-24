Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 98,014 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 98,014 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.92% of Olin worth $139,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after buying an additional 521,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 173.9% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 759,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after buying an additional 482,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 61.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,050,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,930,000 after purchasing an additional 401,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Olin from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Insider Transactions at Olin

Olin Price Performance

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $55.62 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.