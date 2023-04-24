Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $217,913.76 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $122.71. The company had a trading volume of 308,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,815. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Qualys had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $130.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualys by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,579,000 after buying an additional 232,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,892,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 1,512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,199,000 after buying an additional 129,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

