Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $174.00 to $190.00. The company traded as high as $169.11 and last traded at $168.39, with a volume of 88972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.80.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average of $149.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

