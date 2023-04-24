Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. Quantum has a market cap of $560.20 and approximately $182,096.62 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 50% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00028870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020569 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018997 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001260 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,407.86 or 1.00054612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,149.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

