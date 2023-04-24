Quantum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $560.16 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Quantum has a market cap of $560.16 and approximately $182,138.64 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 50% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00028725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020678 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018936 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001254 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,299.38 or 1.00174320 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,149.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.