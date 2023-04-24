Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Invests $429,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,867,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,208,867. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

