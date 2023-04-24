Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,685 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 270,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,068,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,508,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

