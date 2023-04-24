Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 630 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,610,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,615,758. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.