Raydium (RAY) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (RAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 8% against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $48.98 million and $4.28 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,848 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,096,683 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

