Raymond James Boosts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $52.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOG. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 326,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,884,000 after purchasing an additional 136,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

