Raymond James Lowers Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Price Target to $6.00

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOK. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DNB Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.74.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,990,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Featured Stories

