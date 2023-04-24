Raymond James Trims Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Target Price to $40.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Mplx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

