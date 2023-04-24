Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RF. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,258,771. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

