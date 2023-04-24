Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Sells £6,344,750 in Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.66), for a total transaction of £6,344,750 ($7,851,441.65).

Andy M. Ransom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of Rentokil Initial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.93), for a total transaction of £2,560,924.80 ($3,169,069.17).

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

RTO stock opened at GBX 615 ($7.61) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,125.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 639.60 ($7.91). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 550.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 530.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.82) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.04) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($7.98) to GBX 670 ($8.29) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 605.75 ($7.50).

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.