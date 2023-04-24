Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned 0.08% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 107.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

QQQE traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,566. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.24. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The company has a market cap of $609.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

