Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. National Grid comprises 0.9% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 1,034.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 292,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $4,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Grid by 102.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,114 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,204,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.62) to GBX 1,070 ($13.24) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,275 ($15.78) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,250 ($15.47) in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,173.75.

Shares of NGG stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $70.81. 28,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $77.94.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

