Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,053,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 371,659 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,238 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.62. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

