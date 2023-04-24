Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 626 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.03. 4,454,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,196,707. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a market cap of $128.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

