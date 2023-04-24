Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 5,800 at Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,840 ($72.27) to GBX 5,800 ($71.77) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($63.11) to GBX 5,000 ($61.87) in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($92.81) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($81.67) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,123.85 ($75.78).

LON:RIO traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 5,134 ($63.53). 2,448,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,659. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.75) and a one year high of GBX 6,406 ($79.27). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,612 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,577.95.

In related news, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,221 ($64.61) per share, for a total transaction of £26,105 ($32,304.17). In related news, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,221 ($64.61) per share, with a total value of £26,105 ($32,304.17). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($69.13), for a total transaction of £279.30 ($345.63). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,410 shares of company stock worth $7,455,580. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

