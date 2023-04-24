RLX Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,383 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the typical volume of 4,231 call options.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

RLX traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.56. 2,055,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,177,467. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. RLX Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on RLX Technology from $2.60 to $3.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

