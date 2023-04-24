Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 94.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

