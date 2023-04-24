Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.
Associated Banc Stock Performance
Shares of ASB opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 94.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated Banc (ASB)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Remains Buoyant Among Regional Banks
- Can Clorox Keep Its Momentum Going Into Next Quarter
- Are Rising Interest Rates Killing AT&T Stock?
- Buying the Dip On Albemarle, Fundamentals Still Sound
- 3 Medtech Companies with Higher Future Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.