Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29, Zacks reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. 27,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

