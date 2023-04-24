Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29, Zacks reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter.
Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. 27,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.
Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile
Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.
