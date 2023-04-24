Scharf Investments LLC Purchases 75 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UNH traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $488.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,542. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $455.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $486.50 and its 200 day moving average is $506.27.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

