Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

