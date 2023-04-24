Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $73.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,697. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

