Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $48.55. 636,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,970. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.