Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Gap Down to $10.27

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $9.32. Scilex shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 360,139 shares trading hands.
Scilex Stock Down 30.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scilex during the first quarter worth about $124,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Scilex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Scilex during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Scilex during the first quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
About Scilex
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
