Searle & CO. Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,664 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.9% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $293.09. The company had a trading volume of 705,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,145. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $293.35. The stock has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.54.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.81.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.