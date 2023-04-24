Searle & CO. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Searle & CO. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.92. 1,850,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,058,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.59.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

