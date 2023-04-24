Secret Price Reaches $0.0068 on Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Secret has a market capitalization of $20.31 million and $10,584.96 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00143186 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00068468 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039373 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003632 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00642572 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $55,632.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

