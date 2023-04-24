Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys 334 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,684,393 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

