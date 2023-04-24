Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,369 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,812,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,117,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,275,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,369,000 after buying an additional 909,474 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.43. 834,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

