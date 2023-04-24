SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $2.02. SES AI shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 62,068 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

SES AI Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $30,806.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,434,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

